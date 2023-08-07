SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $1.55 billion after no one won the big prize Friday night. Each ticket has the same odds of winning, but how many people in your town have had a stroke of luck? Here are the biggest Mega Millions winners in the ArkLaTex.

The most recent winner in McCurtain County, Oklahoma was on December 15 last year. But the biggest Mega Millions winner, who bought a ticket in Idabel, brought home $1,512 back in October 2018.

The largest winner in Northwest Louisiana was sold at Toledo Town and Tackle in Many on Apr. 20, 2012. They won a $10,000 prize.

Most recently, a person who bought a ticket in Texarkana, Texas, in June last year had a big win. They took home a $20,000 prize. An anonymous player took home $1,000,000 after buying a ticket in Texarkana in June 2020.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery have not answered requests for information on tier two or tier three winners in Southwest Arkansas.