(Stacker) — The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history. Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Louisiana using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

– Director: Steve McQueen

– IMDb user rating: 8.1 (725K reviews)

– Runtime: 134 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and History

– Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Michael Fassbender

21 Jump Street (2012)

– Director: Phil Lord

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (584K reviews)

– Runtime: 109 minutes

– Genres: Action, Comedy, and Crime

– Cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube

Angel Heart (1987)

– Director: Alan Parker

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (93K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Horror, Mystery, and Thriller

– Cast: Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro, and Lisa Bonet

Assassin (2023)

– Director: Jesse Atlas

– IMDb user rating: 3.2 (1.1K reviews)

– Runtime: 88 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

– Cast: Andy Allo, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bruce Willis

The Beguiled (2017)

– Director: Sofia Coppola

– IMDb user rating: 6.3 (60K reviews)

– Runtime: 93 minutes

– Genres: Drama, History, and Thriller

– Cast: Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning

The Big Easy (1986)

– Director: Jim McBride

– IMDb user rating: 6.5 (14K reviews)

– Runtime: 102 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Dennis Quaid, Ellen Barkin, and Ned Beatty

Captain Marvel (2019)

– Director: Anna Boden

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (591K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ben Mendelsohn

Cat People (1982)

– Director: Paul Schrader

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (23K reviews)

– Runtime: 118 minutes

– Genres: Fantasy, Horror, and Thriller

– Cast: Nastassja Kinski, Malcolm McDowell, and John Heard

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

– Director: Norman Jewison

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (18K reviews)

– Runtime: 102 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Steve McQueen, Ann-Margret, and Edward G. Robinson

The Client (1994)

– Director: Joel Schumacher

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (71K reviews)

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

– Cast: Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones, and Brad Renfro

Django Unchained (2012)

– Director: Quentin Tarantino

– IMDb user rating: 8.5 (1.6M reviews)

– Runtime: 165 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Western

– Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Leonardo DiCaprio

Easy Rider (1969)

– Director: Dennis Hopper

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (115K reviews)

– Runtime: 95 minutes

– Genres: Adventure and Drama

– Cast: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Jack Nicholson

Green Lantern (2011)

– Director: Martin Campbell

– IMDb user rating: 5.5 (292K reviews)

– Runtime: 114 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Peter Sarsgaard

Hard Target (1993)

– Director: John Woo

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (55K reviews)

– Runtime: 97 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

– Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lance Henriksen, and Yancy Butler

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

– Director: Neil Jordan

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (338K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Fantasy, and Horror

– Cast: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Antonio Banderas

JFK (1991)

– Director: Oliver Stone

– IMDb user rating: 8.0 (165K reviews)

– Runtime: 189 minutes

– Genres: Drama, History, and Thriller

– Cast: Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, and Jack Lemmon

Jurassic World (2015)

– Director: Colin Trevorrow

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (666K reviews)

– Runtime: 124 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Ty Simpkins

King Creole (1958)

– Director: Michael Curtiz

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (6.2K reviews)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Musical

– Cast: Elvis Presley, Carolyn Jones, and Walter Matthau

Live and Let Die (1973)

– Director: Guy Hamilton

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (113K reviews)

– Runtime: 121 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

– Cast: Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto, and Jane Seymour

Lolita (1997)

– Director: Adrian Lyne

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (64K reviews)

– Runtime: 137 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Jeremy Irons, Dominique Swain, and Melanie Griffith

The Long, Hot Summer (1958)

– Director: Martin Ritt

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (12K reviews)

– Runtime: 115 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, and Anthony Franciosa

Looper (2012)

– Director: Rian Johnson

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (592K reviews)

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genres: Action, Drama, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, and Emily Blunt

Now You See Me (2013)

– Director: Louis Leterrier

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (689K reviews)

– Runtime: 115 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Mystery, and Thriller

– Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Common, and Mark Ruffalo

Oblivion (2013)

– Director: Joseph Kosinski

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (543K reviews)

– Runtime: 124 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, and Andrea Riseborough

Out of Sight (1998)

– Director: Steven Soderbergh

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (97K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Ving Rhames

Passion Fish (1992)

– Director: John Sayles

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (5.9K reviews)

– Runtime: 135 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Mary McDonnell, Alfre Woodard, and Angela Bassett

The Pelican Brief (1993)

– Director: Alan J. Pakula

– IMDb user rating: 6.6 (93K reviews)

– Runtime: 141 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

– Cast: Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, and Sam Shepard

Pretty Baby (1978)

– Director: Louis Malle

– IMDb user rating: 6.5 (12K reviews)

– Runtime: 110 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Brooke Shields, Keith Carradine, and Susan Sarandon

Ray (2004)

– Director: Taylor Hackford

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (154K reviews)

– Runtime: 152 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and Music

– Cast: Jamie Foxx, Regina King, and Kerry Washington

RED (2010)

– Director: Robert Schwentke

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (319K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Action, Comedy, and Crime

– Cast: Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman

The Road (2009)

– Director: John Hillcoat

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (249K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Thriller

– Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Charlize Theron, and Kodi Smit-McPhee

Southern Comfort (1981)

– Director: Walter Hill

– IMDb user rating: 7.1 (21K reviews)

– Runtime: 106 minutes

– Genres: Action and Thriller

– Cast: Keith Carradine, Powers Boothe, and Fred Ward

Steel Magnolias (1989)

– Director: Herbert Ross

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (61K reviews)

– Runtime: 117 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, and Sally Field

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

– Director: Elia Kazan

– IMDb user rating: 7.9 (112K reviews)

– Runtime: 122 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Vivien Leigh, Marlon Brando, and Kim Hunter

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

– Director: Gavin Hood

– IMDb user rating: 6.5 (521K reviews)

– Runtime: 107 minutes

– Genres: Action and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, and Ryan Reynolds

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.