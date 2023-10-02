BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hooters Louisiana locations will be offering chicken wings for 83 cents each on Oct. 4 for its 40th anniversary.
The restaurant chain will host an ’80s-themed party and offer the chicken wings special during Happy Hour with $3-$4 draft beers, half-price bottles of wine and the $5 Legendary Margarita.
Former Hooters Girls are invited back to celebrate and will get one free meal, with the purchase of any drink, by showing their Hooters name tag, a photo from their days as a Hooters Girl or a pay stub.
There are nine Hooters locations in Louisiana. Two are in Baton Rouge on Sigen Lane and College Drive.
Louisiana Hooters locations:
- Hooters Westbank: 2781 Belle Chasse Hwy., Gretna
- Hooters Metairie: 4748 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
- Hooters Houma: 1619 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma
- Hooters Slidell: 1776 Gause Blvd., Slidell
- Hooters Siegen Lane: 6454 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
- Hooters College Drive: 5120 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
- Hooters Denham Springs: 254 Range 12 Blvd., Denham Springs
- Hooters Lafayette: 3221 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette
- Hooters Boardwalk: 545 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City