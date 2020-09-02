Where do we start?: Recovering from Hurricane Laura

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the state grapples with the gargantuan clean up after a devastating blow from Hurricane Laura, the strongest named storm of this season and the strongest to ever hit Louisiana in the state’s history. People what to know where to go to start the process of rebuilding their homes.

FEMA says they are working with all levels of government to respond to the impacts from Hurricane Laura. Many people in Louisiana qualify for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program. (To find out if your parish is on the list check here.) As damage assessment come in more parishes could be added to the list.

Hurricane Laura survivors can register now with FEMA in the following ways: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. People who use TTY may call 800-462-7585 and those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.

You can get recovery updates via text (standard rates my apply) you can text “Laura” to 67283.

Courtesy: FEMA

Also, you can file a claim with your insurance at the same time you apply to FEMA for assistance.