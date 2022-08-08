NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Class is back in session for the 2022- 2023 school year and Louisiana State Police are reminding drivers to be cautious while driving in school zones. State police sent out a press release to notify the public that they will be patrolling school zones throughout the state. In the release, they said speeding will not be tolerated.

“Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children, and children walking or biking to school.”

According to LSP, the majority of school zones have a reduced speed limit from 7:00-9:00 am and 2:00-4:00 pm. Police urge drivers to be extra careful around school bus loading areas as well. “A school bus is designed to be the safest vehicle on the road, but the greatest risk to our school-age children is the loading and unloading of children at bus stops. As a reminder to motorists, all vehicular traffic must stop no less than 30 feet from a school bus when the stop signals on the bus are activated. A vehicle approaching a stopped school bus from the opposite direction does not have to stop when traffic is separated by a divided median, but must remain cautious of the children boarding or exiting the bus.”

Drivers are encouraged to remember to expect traffic congestion and delays near school zones, remember to put your phone down and not text and drive or do anything where you can become distracted, and be on the lookout for school crossing guards for instructions.

Here is what you should do when stopping for a school bus according to Louisiana State Police: