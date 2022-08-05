BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?

The La. Dept. of Transportation and Development released a handy graphic this week to help you understand some of the state’s school bus laws. As buses stop in traffic to drop off students, it’s important that all motorists understand their obligations to keep students safe.

Here’s a quick rundown on when you’re required to stop for buses in traffic.

TWO LANE ROADS: All traffic must stop in both directions while bus lights are flashing.

THREE LANE ROADS: All traffic must stop in both directions while bus lights are flashing.

FOUR LAND ROADS (no median or turning lane): All traffic must stop in both directions while bus lights are flashing.

DIVIDED HIGHWAYS (medians and/or turning lanes): Traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop. Motorists in the opposite lanes are not required to stop, but should still proceed with caution in case students run across roads.

Louisiana law states that drivers that do not follow these rules may face fines ranging from $100 to $500 and/or up to six months imprisonment. You could also have your license suspended for 30 days for the first offense, for 60 days for the second offense, and for one year for the third offense.