BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After getting input from the community, the Baton Rouge pro hockey team officially has its name.

On Thursday morning, Baton Rouge leaders and hockey team owners announced the name as Baton Rouge Zydeco.

“We wanted a name that truly represents the spirit and energy of both Baton Rouge and Louisiana, and Zydeco captures that essence perfectly,” said General Manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center Wayne Hodes. “This team will bring the exciting sport of hockey to the capital city while also offering affordable entertainment in an exhilarating environment for the fans.”

The name was narrowed down to three top choices after a submission contest closed in late May. Whoever submitted the winning name will get a pair of season tickets and a team jersey.

Hockey team owners said 20,580 people showed up for three scrimmage games played in Baton Rouge. A three-year lease was signed in April to bring the team to the city.

The season opens in October with the first game being played against the Columbus River Dragons in the Raising Cane’s River Center. A full schedule of home and away games was released in late June.

Baton Rouge hockey season tickets are now open, starting at $336 for the full regular season of home games, officials said. Click here to fill out a form to reserve a spot in line to pick seats.

