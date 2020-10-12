What is Louisiana’s favorite Halloween candy?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is creeping around the corner and 95% of people who plan to celebrate the holiday say they plan to purchase candy, according to industry research. So, if you’re curious about which ghoulish treat will be gobbled up the quickest in Louisiana, make sure to read on.

Similar to 2020 politics, there’s a national divide in the candy vs. chocolate debate and Louisiana falls right in line with the overall results. Los Angeles based supplier, Candy Store reviewed years of data (2007-2019), breaking down sales by state and the results may surprise you.

Map provided by CandyStore.com.

In Louisiana, it was the ‘make your face pucker’ treat, Lemonheads that topped the list with 115,789 pounds sold. Coming in a somewhat-close-second was Blow Pops with 101,889 pounds sold and rounding out the list was the chocolate and peanut butter favorite, Reese’s Cups with more than 82,675 pounds sold.

Neighboring states Texas and Mississippi prefer Starburst and 3 Musketeers, respectively. Jolly Ranchers topped the list for northern neighbor Arkansas.

The #1 Halloween candy loved by most Americans is Skittles, with Reese’s Cups and Starburst rounding out the top three.

The National Retail Federation conducted a poll and found 58% of participants who responded said they plan to participate in Halloween this year. The majority said they plan to hand out candy (69%), decorate their home (49%) and dress in costume (47%).