According to the CDC, West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Reports have confirmed that the West Nile Virus has been found in three Ruston locations.

According to the Ruston Daily Leader, a state testing laboratory notified officials on August 25, 2023, that positive pools were found near Beauregard Court off East Kentucky Avenue; Richardson Street, in the southeastern part of the city; and an area on the north side of the French Quarter subdivision off Cedar Creek Road. Officials suspected that birds were the source of the outbreak.

Officials sprayed the three locations twice over the weekend; however, they will not know if the virus is still present until Friday, September 1, 2023.

To reduce to chances of contracting the virus, officials have suggested that civilians do the following steps: