According to a release, Monday afternoon, West Monroe head football coach Jerry Arledge has stepped down from his role, and is set to become the Director of Athletics for the high school.

Arledge was hired in 1992 as the team’s defensive coordinator. In 2013, he took over as head coach, following the passing of Don Shows. During this period, Arledge has a record of 103-22.

According to the school, the search for a new head football coach begins immediately.

