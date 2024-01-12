WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department has officially launched a new safety program.

Are you okay? Is the question the automated call will be asking citizens who live alone, or don’t have anyone to check on them.

“I love it. It’s been really helpful to me. My family is really excited about it that there is somebody to come and check on me,” West Monroe resident Lennie Lofton said.

Lennie Lofton lives by herself. She says she signed up to receive the phone calls to have someone checking on her every day at the same time.

“It just makes me feel better about having somebody calling, even if it’s automated. It makes me feel very safe.”

This is how it works. Captain C.J Beck says the Are You Okay? Program is available to seniors or disabled citizens who live inside the city limits. They have to personally sign the application to allow officers to call at a specific date and time, and to give law enforcement permission to enter their homes.

“If they don’t answer, they will call them back in 45 seconds. And, if they don’t answer again, it will call them back. If after three times they don’t respond to the prompt, which it tells them to do, it will give us a printout at the end of the day, and we will physically go by and check on their well-being.”

Then, all the information will be added to a database to better monitor the program.

“..and their photo, so the officers that go to the residence, if it’s not one of the community officers, will know who they are looking for,” Beck said.

The Are You Okay? Program is a free service. Beck says if the resident can’t navigate the program, family members are encouraged to set it up and schedule a meeting with a community police division.

“A lot of times, these folks don’t have a lot of family members or people close by. I think it allows them to have joy in their lives. Now, they have a reason. They look forward to the phone calls. They look forward to us coming by.”

The program is now available to citizens within city limits. Captain Beck says the program is funded with tax money for $750. He says it was a one-time fee.

To register, you can call the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722.