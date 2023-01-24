WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, West Monroe, La. has been nominated for the ’10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award in 2023. The city is one of the 20 finalists in the category of Best Southern Small Towns.

Voting is currently open and will close on Monday, February 20, 2023. The winners will be announced on Friday, March 3, 2023, and viewers can vote once per day.

We are honored to be nominated for Best Southern Small Town and showcase all that our area has to offer. Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO

For more information, please visit monroe-westmonroe.org or 10Best.com.