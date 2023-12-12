OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 10, 2023, shortly after 7:00 AM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA-546 near LA-838 (New Natchitoches Road). The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Christopher Clark of West Monroe, La., according to officials.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Ford F150, driven by Clark, was traveling south on LA-546. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford exited the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Clark, who was unrestrained, was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.