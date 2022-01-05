WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at approximately 8:35 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Blanchard Street in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch advised officers that a White female was running away from a vehicle that was attempting to run her over.

Upon arrival, officers came in contact with the victim, who was bleeding from her nose and crying. The victim mentioned that her boyfriend of 8 years, 32-year-old Johnathan Andrew Sikes, and her were in a verbal argument at a local hotel when Sikes left in his vehicle with their 7-year-old son.

The victim then mentioned that she attempted to enter the vehicle before it began to move in the hotel parking lot. She also stated that Sikes hit her in the nose with his hand while she was trying to enter the vehicle. Sikes then allegedly chased the victim in his vehicle behind Hobby Lobby.

According to the officers, the victim stated that Sikes tried to run her over in the parking lot before she escaped and hid behind the nearby Subway restaurant. Officers came in contact with a witness who admitted that a vehicle attempted to run over the victim.

The victim advised officers that she has a protection order against Sikes for her and her son. Officers located Sikes and placed him under arrest. He denied all allegations against him.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Sikes was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, two counts of Violation of Protective Order, and Aggravated Assault.