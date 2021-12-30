WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched in reference to a damage to property complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who stated their daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Walker Lane Gibson, damaged their vehicle while they were out of town and had video footage of the incident.

The victim also stated that their 9mm handgun was missing and believed Gibson had it. The victim stated they left Gibson at their residence to care for their four dogs while out of town. The victim advised that they reviewed security footage the next day after arriving home and discovered Gibson jumping on the hood of their vehicle then walking up the windshield to the roof.

The victim said Gibson is seen with a handgun in the video as he walks on the vehicle. Deputies reviewed the security footage and observed Gibson walking on the car with a handgun in his right hand.

Deputies made contact with Gibson on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. According to Gibson, he was extremely intoxicated and walked across the victim’s vehicle. He also admitted to taking the firearm out of the vehicle the week of Christmas because he did not feel like the victim and the victim’s daughter needed a firearm without him being there.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Gibson was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Theft of a Firearm.