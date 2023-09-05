WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, officials of West Monroe High School announced that its Head Football Coach, Todd Garvin, has been placed on administrative leave until further notice. The reason for the leave has not been confirmed at this time.
According to officials, the acting Head Football Coach for the program is Kevin Davis.
