West Grand Terre: How rebuilding barrier islands is critical to Louisiana’s coastal protection plan

WEST GRAND TERRE, La. (WGNO) — Restoring barrier islands is an important mission of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. After all, the islands serve as the state’s first defense against erosion.

If the barrier islands disappear, nothing stands in the way of the Gulf of Mexico and the Louisiana shoreline.

WGNO’s Susan Roesgen was in West Grand Terre near Grand Isle to highlight one such project off the coast of Jefferson Parish.

Watch the video at the top of this story to see what goes into rebuilding an island.