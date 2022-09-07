BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Edward Summit is into his senior year and has been excelling well before then. He already has a 34 super score on his ACT, and a 1410/1520 on his PSAT.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t really study for the ACT and stuff. I just go and do practice tests a little bit before.”

Before starting his senior year, he was already above a 4.0 GPA and was able to juggle school, an after school job and being involved in Boy Scouts. His academic achievements even placed him in the top 1% nationally and qualified for national recognition for rural and small towns. He’s weighing out his options for his future and what he wants to major in.

“Probably computer science. I like making video games and all that.”

Edward is looking into his college options, but is leaning toward attending Louisiana Tech. As he looks to the future, he wants others to remember to stay on track and do what makes them happy.

“I would say do the best you can. Don’t try to compare yourself to other people. Try to compare yourself to what you were yesterday and make sure you improve yourself.”