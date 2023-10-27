High School Football entered Week Nine, with a bang Southside beating Lafayette 56-38.

That gives the Sharks and Coach Josh Fontenot their 7th win of the season, and 5th in district.

In other Thursday action, St. Edmund’s beat WCA 26-14, and running back Ke’von Johnson got kicked out of the game for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. That mean he will miss the Week 10 game to finish the season.

Vermilion Catholic beat Central Catholic, 48-17! VC now is undefeated at 9-and-oh!

Be sure to catch First and Ten on KLFY on Friday Night for a complete wrapup of the Week 9 games.