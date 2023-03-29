BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The two Baton Rouge Police officers who lost their lives in a Sunday, March 26 helicopter crash will be honored in a processional Wednesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, at the request of the families, both Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro will be escorted from the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office across the Old Bridge to the Police Memorial at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters and continue to Airline Highway.

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro Sgt. David Poirrier

Officers and civilians who wish to offer support are invited to stand near the Memorial at 10:30 a.m. The escort will leave the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 10:30 a.m. and make its way to BRPD Headquarters between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Authorities are asking those who attend the processional to refrain from parking near the Police Memorial and along the drive on either side.