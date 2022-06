SIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – “Love that Chicken from Popeyes,” one chicken is making itself at home at a Popeye’s in Louisiana.

The Slidell Police Department is highlighting this lone poultry in a short video on their Facebook page.

So in honor of this “brave” chicken, who has the best chicken sandwich in Louisiana, Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A?

Or, is there another chicken sandwich that should take the top honor?