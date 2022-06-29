BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Voting System Commission is currently meeting in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Our Shannon Heckt is at the Louisiana State Capitol watching this unfold on Wednesday morning.
Voting machine vendors are getting three minutes each to explain the features of their products.
After that is over, the public will get a chance to speak.
A copy of the agenda for today’s meeting can be found below:
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Adoption of February 23, 2022 Meeting Minutes
- IV. Public Comment
- V. Discussion of Possible Commission Recommendations
- VI. Vote on Commission Recommendations
- VII. Announcements
- VIII. Adjournment
We will livestream the meeting in the video player above.