NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A heart-stopping moment was captured on video this morning.

A video was posted on Instagram which appears to show that an 18-wheeler went through a guardrail on an elevated portion of I-10.

That video can be viewed here.

The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating this crash which took place at Exit 234.

NOPD is calling it “a hit-and-run vehicle crash with injury.”

According to the New Orleans Police Department, “Initial reports show the driver of a truck hit the guard rail and veered off the interstate.”

The driver did require a trip to the hospital in order to receive treatment for injuries sustained in this crash.

The investigation remains open as detectives continue to gather information from everyone involved in this crash.

If you have any information that could help detectives, please call the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at1-877-903-7867.