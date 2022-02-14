BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards provided an update on the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is going to give the latest information about COVID-19 and hold a Q&A session with the media.

Edwards again extended the public health emergency for 28 days but said his extension will not require masking anywhere and said the Louisiana Department of Health will not require masks to be worn in K-12 schools. Edwards noted however that healthcare facilities, private businesses, and federal public transit may still require masking.

Edwards says LDH will discuss participating in Mardi Gras safely “in detail” tomorrow.

The governor also addressed the on-going redistricting process.

“…[the African-American population] is now a third of the state, that where you can do it a third of the districts should be African-American majority,” said Edwards.

The news conference comes at a time when Gov. Edwards is dealing with questions about the Ronald Greene case. Asked if he believed his trust in state police was well placed, Edwards tried to balance his answer,

“I always trust that the people who work for me are going to do the right thing, that certainly includes the state police. And I also said, based on questions I had received in that press conference that we would be checking to see whether anybody in the state had actually provided knowingly false information in an effort to mislead anyone.”