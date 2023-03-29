BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jaguar Nation is welcoming a new leader to its ranks.

Southern University announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson has been selected as the new head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Johnson has over 28 years of experience coaching and recruiting in Louisiana and was a former assistant coach at Tulane.

The university hosted a Wednesday, March 29 news conference at 12 p.m. to welcome him.

During the event, Johnson said one of the first items he’d like to tackle as head coach is to assemble a staff that will ‘carry the torch of building a winning culture.’

Secondly, Johnson said he’d like to establish a few scholarships and focus on recruiting talented athletes in Louisiana.

“I’m very loyal to Louisiana,” Johnson said. “When I came out of high school in 1984, I was very under-recruited… I could have played for any school in this state, but I didn’t get the opportunity.”

Johnson said this makes him determined to recruit local talent.

Coach Johnson’s speech is available to view on this webpage.