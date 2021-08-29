WATCH: See incredible before and after footage from St. Bernard Parish’s storm surge flooding

DELACROIX, La. (KLFY) — What a difference an hour makes.

Video taken at Fire Station 12 in Delacroix shows the effects of Hurricane Ida over just a one-hour period. Watch the time code in the corner of the video below. The floodwaters — or more specifically, the storm surge — came raging in during a very short period. The video switches back and forth from around 10:45 a.m. to shortly before noon when the storm made its first landfall.

Delacroix is located southeast of New Orleans and was directly in the path of some of the worst parts of Hurricane Ida.