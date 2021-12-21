SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday, December 20 was a special day at Sorrento Primary School in Ascension Parish.

A student named Chioma received an early Christmas present.

Chioma’s mother is named Jyra Nga and the servicewoman pulled off a big surprise with the help of the school.

The video seen below from Sorrento Primary School was accompanied with this message:

Today one of our little Mudbugs received the surprise of a lifetime! Her mom has been away serving our country and received her leave just in time for the holidays. Thank you for your service mom and enjoy your baby girl. Please enjoy this priceless moment of a mother and daughter reunion. It was a great day to be a Mudbug!

The soldier’s mother is thankful for the reunion.

Dana Cassie is her name and evidently her daughter and granddaughter have never been apart on Christmas.

Cassie says her “daughter called home to say she was not gonna be home for Christmas.”

That all changed on Sunday when Jyra Nga found out Christmas would be with family.

Nga drove straight home and the surprise was executed at Sorrento Primary.