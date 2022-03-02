NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Every year, Mardi Gras draws thousands of people, with a lot of trash left from the parades.

After the celebration is over, many clean-up crews get to work to clean the streets.

It’s estimated that NOLA street sweepers collect 608 tons of parade trash each year.

Popeyes, the beloved Louisiana brand, wanted to show some love to thank the clean-up crews who worked after the parades to keep the city of New Orleans clean.

Popeyes hosted an after-hour feast for the clean-up crews of NOLA to celebrate the hard work of the grounds crew and street sweepers.