WATCH: Ochsner Hospital for Children administers first COVID Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Ochsner Hospital for Children administers its first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Children dressed up as superheroes as they prepare to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Following CDC’s recommendation, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reviewed CDC guidance and has alerted all vaccine providers for children in the state that they can begin administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine immediately. Louisiana Department of Health

