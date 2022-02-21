LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has shared a drone video of deputies assisting a person back home after finding him in a wooded area.
LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard commended his deputies and said he wanted to share the footage.
In the video, deputies can be seen walking in the woods and finding a man laying on the ground. They lift the person up and support him as they all walk together.
Read what Ard said in his post below.
This video speaks volumes…
As you know, last night, we worked hard – along with our first responder partners – to make sure one of our residents got the help he needed finding his way home. When I watched this video of the successful search by so many, I had to share it.
My deputies work so hard day in and day out. And, they work together…well. This video shows their compassion and great team work. In the video, I felt the relief when contact was made, the kindness when one gave the coat off of the back and how everyone surrounded our resident to provide warmth, comfort & safety.
Special thanks to LPSO Drone Operators, LPSO IT, Livingston Parish Air Patrol, District 5 FD, Cajun Navy, numerous LPSO deputies & volunteers. And, thanks to all of you who stayed up with us through the search & helped share information.Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard