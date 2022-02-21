LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has shared a drone video of deputies assisting a person back home after finding him in a wooded area.

LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard commended his deputies and said he wanted to share the footage.

In the video, deputies can be seen walking in the woods and finding a man laying on the ground. They lift the person up and support him as they all walk together.

Read what Ard said in his post below.