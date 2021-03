KENNER, La. — Shortly before 7 p.m. on February 28, Kenner Police responded to a hit and run accident in the 600 block of Vintage Drive, involving an eight-year-old child.

A Good Samaritan followed the suspect vehicle, which led to a quick arrest by the Kenner Police Department. Officers arrested 43-year-old Juan Orellana, of Kenner, and charged him with hit and run serious bodily injury.