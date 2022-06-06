NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Street stunts are the hot topic this morning after videos of dangerous situations surfaced over the weekend. Street stunts are when crowds of people gather and block an intersection doing tricks and stunts.

Two situations, one at the intersection of Dowman Road and Chef Menteur Highway and the other at St. Claude and St. Roch Streets, are going viral right now. The videos are taking the internet by storm, showing “street stunt” incidents with passengers hanging out the windows as the cars plow through the intersections doing donuts and causing smoke to cloud the area.

One of the videos, sent to us by a viewer shows dozens of by standards watching, recording, and blocking traffic as a car is doing stunts at the top of your screen in the background.

The drivers in these videos are dangerously spinning around, getting close to the people watching. The videos show cars, trucks, and motorbikes can taking over these intersections.

One of the videos– which we can’t air— shows a single NOPD unit being attacked and jumped on while the officer is trying to get through the intersection. Both of the incidents went on for several minutes.

We have reached out to both NOPD and the City of New Orleans for comments about the incident and details about their course of action in the future, but we have not heard back.