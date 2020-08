BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is launching “Connect,” a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated from Hurricane Laura to state-provided hotel rooms.

The number to call is (225) 342-2727. Alternatively, families can fill out a form online to reach out to loved ones who may be in state non-congregate shelters. That form is found at http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect.