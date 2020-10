BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/AP) – In a briefing Thursday morning on Louisiana's response to Hurricane Zeta, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Grand Isle took the brunt of a powerful Category 2 storm Wednesday before moving inland, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and taking at least three lives.

"The closer you get to the coast, the more destruction the damage is to structures and that includes homes," Edwards said. While he was not aware of any active calls for rescue as of his briefing Thursday morning, an initial sweep of all homes is underway. "We always check them whether we receive a call or not, because they may not be able to get to their phones."