Watch Live: Mayor Cantrell announces mandatory mask update

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor Cantrell held a media advisory on Friday evening at the City Hall and gave a COVID-19 update.

She announced all individuals, vaccinated or not to mask up.

Cantrell said, “Our children are dying.”

She said she had no choice but to sign an emergency contract.

Along with the Mayor, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the Director of the New Orleans Health Department, and Emily Nichols, the Director of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services encouraged everyone to mask up.

Along with wearing masks, the City and local doctors are urging individuals to get vaccinated.

Mayor Cantrell also mentioned we are in the midst of hurricane season and need to be prepared.