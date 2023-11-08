LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Governor-elect Jeff Landry has named Taylor Barras as his incoming Commissioner of Administration.

Barras, a former Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives and Assessor of Iberia Parish, will replace outgoing Commissioner Jay Dardenne.

The Division of Administration is the state government’s management arm and the hub of its financial operations, responsible for development of the state budget and oversight of agencies’ spending.

Landry called the commissioner one of the most important jobs in state government.

“It is an absolute critical position,” Landry said. “The commissioner is basically the chief financial officer of the state.”

Barras said the decision to step down as Iberia Parish Assessor, a post he took over from his father, was an emotional one.

“For those of you who have got to know the governor-elect, passion is an understatement,” Barras said. “The passion that he has for Louisiana is infectious. It’s tough, when you’re term-limited as speaker, to walk away from state government cold turkey when you feel like there’s still a lot left to do.”

Patrick Goldsmith will be the Deputy Commissioner, Landry said. Goldsmith is the former Ascension Parish treasurer and Chief Administrative Officer.

