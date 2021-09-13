WATCH: Gov. Edwards discusses storm preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is that time of year, more wet weather is on the way. With that incoming rain comes the possibility of flooding in Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards is staying ahead of the storm as he declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

Gov. Edwards held a news conference at 3:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.

Edwards has requested a pre-landfall disaster declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas. He says life-threatening flash flooding is the main concern of this storm with up to 10 inches of rainfall is expected across southern Louisiana.

The governor says to be prepared for flash flooding, especially if your home has already been damaged by Ida.

As for electrical repairs across the state, 119,000 customers remain without power after Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two additional storm-related deaths due to heat during a long-lasting power outage.

Shelters are open and ready for individuals as Tropical Storm Nicholas arrives. Edwards says shelters are open and anyone in need of shelter can receive information by texting LASHELTER to 898-211 or calling 211.

Edwards said the Blue Roof Program continues to accept applications for those affected by Ida. Click here to fill out an application.

He also urges residents to stay tuned in to local news and seek officials’ for guidance as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall.

State offices in the following parishes will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Rapides, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion and Vernon.

“I know that bracing for another storm while we’re still responding to and trying to recovery from Hurricane Ida is not the position we wanted to be in, but it is the situation we are prepared for,” said Edwards.