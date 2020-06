Brian Thomas Jr. (Walker, LA/ Walker High School), four-star wide receiver and one of the top overall prospects from the state of Louisiana, has officially committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty first edition of the All-American Bowl, Thomas Jr. will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.Bezzy™@BrianThomas_11

Blessed to be committed to the All American Bowl!