Six days after capsizing, Coast Guard calls off search for 8 crew members of Seacor Power

PORT FOURCHON, La. — After searching 9,268 square nautical miles for a total of 175 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for the remaining missing crew members of the Seacor Power.

On the afternoon of April 19, Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, announced the end of the rescue mission.

“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort. Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones–all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community.”

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Six days ago, on Tuesday, April 13, distress signals went out from the 129-foot commercial lift boat, during a severe thunderstorm.

The vessel capsized as a result of the severe storm, with wind gusts up to 75mph.

Of the 19 crew members aboard, six were rescued alive, five were recovered deceased, and eight remain unaccounted for.

The Lafourche Coroner’s Office confirmed the five deceased as: