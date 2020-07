HOUMA, LA – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office welcomes six new K9 deputies!

Each of the k9 were read their oath by newly-elected sheriff Tim Soignet, who took his own oath earlier this week! They were accompanied with their human partner.

All 6 dogs are trained to track narcotics and suspects with senses that are 750-times stronger than those of a human.

Congrats to Oti, Grimm, Hoss, Jager, Karma and Charon!