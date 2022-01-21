MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press briefing on July 20 as the search for missing 4-year-old Ellis Baudean, who fell into the swamp in Jean Lafitte National Park, extended into night six.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto addressed the media in Marrero, La., at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, after crews and volunteers spent the day building clay dam and installing the various pumps in an effort to drain the canal.

“The berm was built, and we are reinforcing the berm as we go,” said Lopinto. “The pumps were turned on around 12:15 p.m. and just under four hours we’ve pumped out over 48 inches of water.

“We were able to get the water level below two culverts…which are clear.”

According to Lopinto, the search and rescue operations setup is ahead of schedule. Currently one pump is being used, but other pumps are available once officials see the berm is holding properly.