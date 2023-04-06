BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A joint memorial service was held on Thursday morning to honor the Baton Rouge police officers killed in a helicopter crash.

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro were honored on Thursday, April 6 at Istrouma Baptist Church located at 10500 Sam Rushing Drive. Visitation was from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the memorial service starting at 11 a.m.

Poirrier, 47, and Canezaro, 38, were operating a helicopter during a police chase after a suspect on Sunday, March 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish when the crash happened. Community members and officials showed their support for the victims’ families during a processional.

Click here to watch the processional in full.