WATCH: Hear shots ring out killing New Orleans law enforcement officer at Carver basketball game

NEW ORLEANS — Players, fans and officials scrambled in the final seconds of the first quarter of a high school basketball game after shots rang out inside the Carver High School gymnasium leaving a New Orleans law enforcement officer fatally wounded on Friday night.

The officer, who the New Orleans Police Department says is a Tulane police officer and reserve Constable for the Second City Court in Algiers, was shot while working detail in the lobby of the Rams playoff game against Warren Easton.

The game was called with 39.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter with the Rams up 22-2 over Warren Easton.

A suspect was taken into custody.

