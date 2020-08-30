WATCH: Gov. Edwards updates Louisiana on Hurricane Laura recovery

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will update Louisiana residents Sunday afternoon, as parts of the state recover from Hurricane Laura.

The storm made landfall early Thursday outside Lake Charles, in southwestern Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane. It has since prompted large-scale power outages, structure collapses and at least a dozen deaths.

Edwards has attributed roughly half of the deaths reported so far to carbon monoxide poisoning, brought on by misuse of generators.

The governor will deliver his update from his public safety compound in Baton Rouge.