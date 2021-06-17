WATCH: Gov. Edwards meets with FEMA to discuss emergency preparedness ahead of weather

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards met with the FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell to discuss plans and emergency preparedness ahead of the storms coming this weekend.

Edwards announced an additional $144.6 million in federal assistance from the Hazzard Mitigation Grant Program during the meeting. These funds will be divided among the parishes affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta. This is in addition to the $40 million these parishes received in November.

These funds require the state to match 25%.

“In order to utilize these bonds, and that will be very challenging, quite frankly, for a number of these political subdivisions. Another reason why we continue to work with the Congress and with the Biden administration to seek some additional help with respect to funding,” said Edwards.

Additionally, $20 million will go towards watershed projects.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Mitigation Program. The program is designed to help people rebuild their homes after a disaster and build them to withstand future disasters.

The program is available for those affected by the May flood event.

For more information on hurricane preparedness or resources, visit GetAGamePlan.org