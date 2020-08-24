WATCH: Gov. Edwards holds briefing on Marco and Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold two media briefings on Monday, August 24, related to Hurricanes Marco and Laura.
Both storms have been forecast to impact Louisiana within a few days of each other this week.
The first briefing will be held at 11:30 AM with the second slated to begin at 6 PM.
- New York AG investigating whether Trump inflated assets to get loans
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura churning toward northern Gulf Coast as Marco weakens
- Trayford Pellerin protestors stage sit-in outside Lafayette City Hall
- Family starts GoFundMe for ‘Justice for Trayford Pellerin’
- Florida trappers capture 100-pound Suwanee alligator snapping turtle