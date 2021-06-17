WATCH: Gov. Edwards, FEMA announce additional recovery funding for parishes hit by Laura, Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — In a press conference this morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced an additional $136 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds for parishes still recovering from 2020’s hurricanes.

Today’s announcement brings the grand total of HMGP funding to $176 million, after $40 million was allocated in November 2020.

“Funding through the federal HMGP can be used on projects that potentially save lives and reduce property loss,” stated Edwards’ office in a press release. “Working with our local partners, the goal is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster. Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.”

In addition to the funding for impacted parishes, Edwards allocated $20 million for regional projects in coordination with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

Funding requires a 25% match by the state, according to Edwards. He said all options are being examined to help local officials with that step.

“We look forward to working with our local partners and FEMA on projects that will help protect the citizens of Louisiana,” said Edwards. “As communities continue the hard work on recovery, this funding can be another helpful part of that process. Examples of typical mitigation activities include elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood-prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities. GOHSEP will work with each parish to develop a priority project list for this first installment and the remaining HMGP funding. Experts say one dollar spent in mitigation on average saves communities more than six dollars.”

Here is a parish-by-parish breakdown of the funding totals available for each parish with the new allocation: