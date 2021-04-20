WATCH: Exclusive video access of Seacor lift boat wreckage

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) About eight miles south of Port Fourchon in the Gulf of Mexico, eight men remain missing after an oilfield lift boat capsizes during a severe storm.

Volunteer for the United Cajun Navy, Cory Gregorie, explains, “We have sea planes. People with affiliations, family members searching up and down the coast here to New Iberia.”

The United Cajun Navy is pulling their resources and joining the search efforts. Along with friends and family, their one goal, bring everyone home no matter what it takes.

“Everybody wants to help. It’s hard to sit on the bank and standby. We have an opportunity to help out,” continues Gregorie.

News Ten gained exclusive access to the wreckage, 5300 feet over the waters.

Gregorie tells News Ten thanks to the support from South Louisiana, the United Cajun Navy can stay on their mission of helping everyone in this time of need.

“You are either a fisherman or oil and gas. When things like this happen, it hurts everyone. We are family,” Gregorie adds.