Watch: Councilmember Palmer calls on DA to file criminal charges against Hard Rock Hotel Developers and Contractors

(iSeeCars) - The global microchip shortage has drastically impacted the automotive industry. Nearly every major automaker has been forced to idle production, which has led to a dramatic reduction in new car inventory. As a result, demand for used cars has soared, and prices for used cars have risen proportionately.

How much have used car prices gone up? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.2 million used car sales, used car prices have increased 16.8 percent, or $3,926, compared to the same period the previous year. This is compared to a 0.2 percent increase in 2020 over 2019.