NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer held a press conference to discuss a motion passed by the New Orleans City Council to rescind the conditional use permit for the former Hard Rock Hotel site located at 1031 Canal Street.
Councilmember Palmer was joined by family members of the victims killed in the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse on October 12, 2019, to call for Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams to file criminal charges against the developers.
Watch: Councilmember Palmer calls on DA to file criminal charges against Hard Rock Hotel Developers and Contractors
