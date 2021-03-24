WATCH: Coast Guard responds to the scene of a disabled vessel close to Chandeleur Islands

CHANDELEUR ISLANDS, La. (BRPROUD) – Five people were out on a boat in the vicinity of the Chandeleur Islands on Tuesday when something went wrong.
According to U.S. Coast Guard District 8, “Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report that the pleasure craft, Round 3, with five people aboard lost power and ran aground on the Chandeleur Islands.”
The Coast Guard sent a helicopter and airplane with crews to the scene.
“The helicopter crew landed on the island, took two people from the vessel and passed a VHF-FM radio to the Round 3’s remaining boaters,” according to U.S. Coast Guard District 8.
No one was hurt during this event.